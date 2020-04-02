A deserted departure hall at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: airport service firms call on Hong Kong to follow Singapore in covering wages of aviation workers, warning of further job loss

  • Association head warns of impending collapse in the wake of airline struggles as pandemic cripples sector
  • HASPA chairman says there is ‘limited time to save people’, as further job cuts could lead to another 2,000 employees losing livelihoods
Topic |   Hong Kong International Airport
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 8:00am, 2 Apr, 2020

A deserted departure hall at Hong Kong’s airport. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE