Shenzhen Bay Bridge, which connects Hong Kong with its neighbouring city. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: ‘Hong Kong food shortage risk’ after mainland China tightens border virus checks

  • From Saturday, truck drivers without a health certificate saying they have not tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous two weeks will be refused entry
  • Hong Kong Land Transport Council chairman says measures could choke the supply of food
Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:22pm, 2 Apr, 2020

