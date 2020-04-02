Shenzhen Bay Bridge, which connects Hong Kong with its neighbouring city. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: ‘Hong Kong food shortage risk’ after mainland China tightens border virus checks
- From Saturday, truck drivers without a health certificate saying they have not tested positive for the coronavirus in the previous two weeks will be refused entry
- Hong Kong Land Transport Council chairman says measures could choke the supply of food
