The Intercontinental Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s InterContinental hotel to lay off 500 employees as it embarks on two-year renovation programme
- The 503-room hotel will close its doors on April 20 for the facelift and about 500 workers will have their last working day on May 1
- A small number of staff will be retained to run a Chinese restaurant, Yan Toh Heen, which will remain open during the renovation
