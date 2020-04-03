Mainland China is tightening controls on cross-border trading to check the spread of Covid-19. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: mandatory submission of health certificate in Shenzhen for Hong Kong’s cross-border truckers postponed until next Friday
- Drivers without a health certificate from a hospital saying they have not contracted the coronavirus will be refused entry to mainland China
- But Shenzhen authorities have extended the deadline to next Friday to ensure truckers get enough time to obtain the health certificate
