An empty shopping centre in the heart of Hong Kong’s shopping district of Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: for Hong Kong’s retailers left reeling from double blow of social unrest and pandemic, pain is proving useful lesson
- Businesses that relied on visitors from mainland China were caught off guard when anti-government protests drove them away
- The Covid-19 pandemic has only further eroded sales, but some firms are adapting to the tough times and making changes that could help them flourish
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
An empty shopping centre in the heart of Hong Kong’s shopping district of Causeway Bay. Photo: Nora Tam