Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the government will try to strike a balance between achieving social distancing, protecting the economy, and ensuring the normal functioning of society. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government will soon roll out measures to save jobs of grass roots workers in businesses hit by pandemic
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has been discussing measures with representatives of businesses affected by the pandemic
- She also says the government will enforce social-distancing regulations strictly, while ensuring the normal functioning of society
