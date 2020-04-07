Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the government will try to strike a balance between achieving social distancing, protecting the economy, and ensuring the normal functioning of society. Photo: Robert Ng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government will soon roll out measures to save jobs of grass roots workers in businesses hit by pandemic

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has been discussing measures with representatives of businesses affected by the pandemic
  • She also says the government will enforce social-distancing regulations strictly, while ensuring the normal functioning of society
Natalie Wong
Updated: 5:27pm, 7 Apr, 2020

