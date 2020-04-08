Lobster for sale at Sydney Fish Market in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: food supply to Hong Kong from Australia will not be affected despite pandemic
- Australian government has allocated HK$522 million to subsidise exports, while also chartering freight flights that will start taking off within two weeks
- Hong Kong is Australia’s No 1 market of fresh and chilled beef and fresh cheese, and No 2 market of lamb and frozen game and poultry
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Lobster for sale at Sydney Fish Market in Australia. Photo: Shutterstock