Embattled Hong Kong Disneyland, shuttered since January 26, has announced temporary cost-cutting measures amid the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Disneyland cuts salaries, introduces unpaid leave as tourist numbers plummet amid global Covid-19 pandemic
- Loss-making resort cites ‘devastating impact’ of coronavirus, acknowledging no clear indication when park could reopen
- Similar cost-cutting moves were initiated just last month at the city’s embattled Ocean Park
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
