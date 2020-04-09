Tang Tze-ching puts up a sign saying the nail salon she works at in New Town Mall, Mong Kok, will be closed for 14 days because of government rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: beauty treatment rush before Hong Kong government’s two-week closure order kicks in
- Demand surges in Hong Kong for salon services before 14-day closure order takes effect on Friday under anti-contagion regulations
- Pandemic hits beauty business hard as industry pins hopes on relief measures under HK$137.5 billion fund
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Tang Tze-ching puts up a sign saying the nail salon she works at in New Town Mall, Mong Kok, will be closed for 14 days because of government rules designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: May Tse