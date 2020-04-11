There is plenty of baking soda available at Jason’s Food and Living in Causeway Bay but not much flour. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
After long lines for toilet paper and masks, another item is flying off Hong Kong shelves during coronavirus outbreak – flour
- Stuck at home, some residents are embracing their passion for baking to pass the time.
- But searches for the staple at supermarkets across the city have left them empty-handed
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
