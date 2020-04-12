Hong Kong is bracing for an economic beating as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the globe. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s deficit could balloon beyond HK$276.6 billion, with economy shrinking more than expected, finance chief warns
- Paul Chan says authorities are working to help employers and prevent as many SMEs as possible from folding
- He doubles down on decision to tap into reserves, while urging banks to be considerate on loan repayments
