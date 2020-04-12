Residents ineligible for Covid-19 support under the HK$138 billion package of financial relief unveiled last week should consider applying for social security benefits, according to a government minister. Photo: May Tse
Hongkongers ineligible for Covid-19 financial relief should apply for welfare instead, says minister amid call for residents to be less selfish during the crisis
- Edward Yau calls on residents to see the ‘bigger picture’ rather than focusing on their own finances, relying on government intervention
- He rules out introducing tax changes to encourage a drop in commercial rents during the pandemic
