A man wearing a face mask checks his phone in a deserted Tsim Sha Tsui. The waterfront is normally bustling with tourists to the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourism hits record low as arrivals drop 99 per cent
- Official figures show that only 3.49 million people visited the city in first quarter of the year
- Previous record fall was in February when city suffered a 96.4 per cent year-on-year slump
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
