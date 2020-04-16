In an exclusive interview with the Post, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said the city is well-positioned to thwart any potential attacks on the Hong Kong dollar. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong well-positioned to withstand currency attacks, even with coronavirus spending, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- A currency-swap mechanism with the People’s Bank of China and a new US Federal Reserve deal are available to thwart speculators targeting the city
- Even with a deficit that could hit HK$300 billion (US$38.7 billion), Chan does not anticipate issuing bonds, which could be interpreted as a lack of financial discipline
Topic | Hong Kong economy
