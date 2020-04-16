Hong Kong might consider issuing bonds to finance the development of railways and near-shore reclamation work, finance chief Paul Chan says. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong finance chief rules out issuing bonds to pay for pandemic deficit

  • The city is bracing for a massive funding shortfall as the health crisis wreaks havoc on the economy
  • But Paul Chan says the government will not sell debt to cover expenditures although bonds might be issued for infrastructure projects
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP
Lilian Cheng and Olga Wong

Updated: 1:07pm, 16 Apr, 2020

Hong Kong might consider issuing bonds to finance the development of railways and near-shore reclamation work, finance chief Paul Chan says. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE