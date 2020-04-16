Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau believes there is a silver lining to the IMF’s downgrade. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong economy better off than most despite IMF downgrade, says commerce minister

  • Economic development secretary Edward Yau sees silver lining despite prediction of worst performance in 20 years
  • But Yau says we still do not know how deep the cuts from coronavirus will be
Denise Tsang
Updated: 4:07pm, 16 Apr, 2020

