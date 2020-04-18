The jobless in Hong Kong feel they have fallen through the cracks, even with the government’s pandemic relief package. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s jobless burn savings waiting for government help and courses, saying pandemic relief measures overlook them
- Many still don’t qualify for social security support scheme despite easing of criteria
- Suspension of Employees Retraining Board courses a blow to those seeking new skills
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The jobless in Hong Kong feel they have fallen through the cracks, even with the government’s pandemic relief package. Photo: Jonathan Wong