Hong Kong has been reeling from the months-long anti-government protests and the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Expect unemployment rate to rise for sixth straight month amid coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong’s top officials warn
- City’s No 2 official Matthew Cheung and finance chief Paul Chan present grim outlook on their blogs
- Chan acknowledges government relief package not perfect, but says at least it will help slow down the jobless rate
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong has been reeling from the months-long anti-government protests and the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang