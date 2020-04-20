An average 20,400 public housing units will be completed annually by the government over the next four years – 32 per cent fewer than the target, a new study shows. Photo: Sam Tsang
Waits for Hong Kong public housing will only get longer, new think tank numbers show – even without factoring in Covid-19
- The average wait could be as long as six years by 2021, the foundation says, as applications will continue to outpace construction
- Missed public housing targets over the past seven years are equivalent to 82,600 units
