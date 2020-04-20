Hong Kong’s economy has been hammered by the double whammy of protests and the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Fitch downgrades Hong Kong as pandemic poses ‘economic shock’

  • Government says the move does not give ‘due recognition to the strong fundamentals underpinning the local economy and financial market’
  • City’s rating ­lowered to AA-minus from AA with a stable outlook, with real GDP expected to fall by 5 per cent
Updated: 11:10pm, 20 Apr, 2020

