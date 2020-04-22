SCMP staff will be asked to take three weeks unpaid leave. Photo: Martin Chan
South China Morning Post to cut pay of top management and put staff on three weeks unpaid leave as part of cost-cutting measures
- In email and video message to staff, CEO Gary Liu calls past year ‘truly unprecedented time’
- Liu says company acting swiftly to establish new revenue sources while making tough decisions
Topic | Hong Kong economy
