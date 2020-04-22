SCMP staff will be asked to take three weeks unpaid leave. Photo: Martin Chan
South China Morning Post to cut pay of top management and put staff on three weeks unpaid leave as part of cost-cutting measures

  • In email and video message to staff, CEO Gary Liu calls past year ‘truly unprecedented time’
  • Liu says company acting swiftly to establish new revenue sources while making tough decisions
SCMP Reporter and SCMP

Updated: 11:27am, 22 Apr, 2020

