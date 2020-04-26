The levels of financial risk to Hong Kong are ‘controllable’, a government official says. Photo: Bloomberg
Major threats to Hong Kong economy are under control during coronavirus crisis, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says
- Government on top of risks relating to the currency, bank liquidity and the smooth running of markets, Chan says
- But another minister reveals new welfare claims from the unemployed have surged 151 per cent in a month as Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll
