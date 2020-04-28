Corum Ip, director of Trend Wealth Industrial, at the firm’s 8,000 sq ft unit in Kwai Fong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: after 36 years, disease finally brings opportunity for two Hong Kong friends who always wanted to work together
- Engineer Corum Ip and manufacturing boss Eric Keung wanted to cash in on the city’s manufacturing boom in the 1980s but life had other ideas
- Now the pair have teamed up to help meet Hong Kong’s desperate need for face masks
