Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said Hong Kong economy could fare even worse than expected. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong facing greater financial crisis than in 2008 or late 1990s warns city’s finance chief, as he predicts ‘long-lasting’ impact of coronavirus

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says economy could shrink by between 4 and 7 per cent
  • Chan urges lawmakers to pass government’s budget and calls on people to resolve their differences
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 2:20pm, 29 Apr, 2020

