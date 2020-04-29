Competition Commission’s outgoing chairwoman Anna Wu says officials need to make their stance clear on Hong Kong’s motor fuel policy. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s motor fuel policy is unclear and the market has failed, outgoing chief of Competition Commission Anna Wu says

  • Wu urges officials to clarify their stance on the city’s motor fuel policy in her farewell media briefing
  • Recent data shows petrol in Hong Kong is the most expensive in the world, at HK$16.5 per litre
Kanis Leung
Updated: 6:36pm, 29 Apr, 2020

