A man holds up his hand to symbolise the five demands of anti-government protesters during a rally in September. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protesters plan mini ‘golden week’ hijack to boost yellow businesses as city reels from economic impact of coronavirus
- Anti-government campaigners want to reclaim holiday for shops that support movement
- Businesses to offer special discounts and incentives but experts say small numbers mean retailers will still suffer
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A man holds up his hand to symbolise the five demands of anti-government protesters during a rally in September. Photo: AFP