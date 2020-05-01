In an exclusive interview, Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan discussed the ways in which the Covid-19 crisis have informed future planning for Hong Kong’s public hospitals. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: lessons of pandemic have officials rethinking plans for Hong Kong’s public hospitals, Authority chairman says
- More isolation beds and more land to hold them among key concerns going forward, Hospital Authority chief tells Post
- ‘We cannot go back to the time when [waiting areas of] outpatient clinics were filled with patients,’ Fan says
