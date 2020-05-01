More than 30 people queue up outside Jie Genge, a Taiwanese restaurant known to support the anti-government protests, as ‘mini golden week’ gets under way on May 1. Photo: Karen Zhang
‘Yellow’ Hong Kong shops slammed by Covid-19 hope protester campaign will help fill gap left by missing mainlanders
- While queues offer anecdotal evidence of success, one lawmaker said it would not help much given Hongkongers’ diminished spending power
- The five-day ‘golden week’ typically sees a massive influx of mainland tourists, something pandemic safety measures have now made impossible
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
