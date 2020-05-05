Those pushing for a new HK$44 minimum wage say many of the economic woes faced by Hong Kong will be well on their way to recovery by the time it would take effect. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong employers push for minimum wage freeze amid economy battered by Covid-19
- Union leaders and low-income workers alike argue struggling economy will have rebounded by time any increase takes effect
- Former security guard says employers who cut pay during 2003 Sars outbreak took years to return wages to original level
Topic | Hong Kong economy
