Those pushing for a new HK$44 minimum wage say many of the economic woes faced by Hong Kong will be well on their way to recovery by the time it would take effect. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong employers push for minimum wage freeze amid economy battered by Covid-19

  • Union leaders and low-income workers alike argue struggling economy will have rebounded by time any increase takes effect
  • Former security guard says employers who cut pay during 2003 Sars outbreak took years to return wages to original level
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 7:22am, 5 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Those pushing for a new HK$44 minimum wage say many of the economic woes faced by Hong Kong will be well on their way to recovery by the time it would take effect. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE