Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses the media before meeting her Executive Council on Tuesday. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledges to maintain investment in economy as city slips into recession, but no word on social-distancing rules

  • Chief executive Carrie Lam says infrastructure projects will not be allowed to grind to a halt
  • Lam asks for public’s patience over gatherings and says announcement will be made ‘as soon as possible’
Chris Lau and Denise Tsang

Updated: 11:55am, 5 May, 2020

