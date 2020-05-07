Bars and pubs whose main business is serving alcoholic drinks have been forced to close since April 3 for the Covid-19 shutdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong bars to reopen after weeks of Covid-19 shutdown with Lan Kwai Fong venues lining up cheap deals to attract customers
- Lan Kwai Fong founder Allan Zeman issues revenue warning, with social-distancing rules limiting capacity and drinkers wary of heading out
- Bar owners offer free-flow drinking, cut-price cocktails, while staff have been offered Covid-19 testing
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Bars and pubs whose main business is serving alcoholic drinks have been forced to close since April 3 for the Covid-19 shutdown. Photo: Nora Tam