Every Hongkonger who wants one will get a reusable mask from the government, leaving some manufacturers unsure what to do next. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong start-ups that raced to make masks relook plans, as government announces handouts for all households

  • Mask-makers who launched after Covid-19 arrived only began rolling out products recently
  • Some expect demand to remain strong, now that people everywhere know masks help
Phila Siu
Updated: 9:23am, 9 May, 2020

