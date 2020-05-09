Travel agencies across Hong Kong have been battered by the collapse of tourism. Now, some are looking for new ways to make money. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: with tourism on hold, Hong Kong travel firms eye a new moneymaking sideline – online shopping

  • At least three of the city’s larger operators have launched shopping platforms in a bid to keep employees working and launch new revenue streams
  • While revenues are small for now, some see opportunity in selling everything from small appliances to chicken pot sauce
Kanis Leung
Updated: 8:00pm, 9 May, 2020

