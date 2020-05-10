Demonstrations in malls have seen retailers close early, something Financial Secretary Paul Chan said is tantamount to ‘taking away their only room to survive’. Photographer: Bloomberg
Hong Kong finance chief sees hope for third quarter, but warns return of protests could derail retailers’ prospects

  • Demonstrations could rob city’s shops and restaurants of ‘window of relief’ provided by loosening of Covid-19 social-distancing measures, he writes
  • But ‘effective containment of the pandemic’ means ‘commercial activities can be resumed gradually’
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:17pm, 10 May, 2020

