Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced the expansion of the government’s wage subsidy scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to expand HK$80 billion wage subsidy scheme to include seniors and vulnerable
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces changes to employment support scheme
- Employers can start applying for financial aid later this month
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
