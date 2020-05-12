China Resources is among the big mainland Chinese companies that have promised to avoid letting workers go. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: No lay-offs during pandemic, vow 4,200 companies in Hong Kong

  • Some big names have agreed to the pledge organised by the Hong Kong Coalition, including China Resources and Sunwah Group
  • While at least 100,000 workers fall under the umbrella of the campaign, the organisers admit salary cuts might still be possible
Phila Siu
Updated: 7:31pm, 12 May, 2020

