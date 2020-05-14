Ocean Park is insolvent and on the brink of collapse. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Commerce chief pleads with Hong Kong lawmakers to back HK$5.4 billion rescue of Ocean Park

  • Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says failure to approve cash injection will condemn park to closure
  • Amusement venue owes billions in loan repayments and had been struggling before coronavirus hit city
Topic |   China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:13pm, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ocean Park is insolvent and on the brink of collapse. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE