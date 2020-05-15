(From left) Post China news editor William Zheng is joined by panellists Alicia Garci­a Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis; Professor Witman Hung, managing director of Qianhai International Liaison Services; and Michael Kwok, chair of Arup East Asia at the second day of the Post’s China Conference. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Greater Bay Area offers opportunity Hong Kong cannot afford to ignore, business leaders say

  • With China ‘moving faster than anywhere else in the world’, Hongkongers must ask ‘can we afford not to change?’, according to experts at the Post’s China Conference
  • City well-placed to connect foreign investors keen to do business in the bay area, creating openings for financial and tech professionals
Topic |   China Conference: Hong Kong 2020
Snow Xia
Snow Xia

Updated: 9:59pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Post China news editor William Zheng is joined by panellists Alicia Garci­a Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis; Professor Witman Hung, managing director of Qianhai International Liaison Services; and Michael Kwok, chair of Arup East Asia at the second day of the Post’s China Conference. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE