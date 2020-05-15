Without the rescue package Ocean Park will have to close down. Photo: Winson Wong
Ocean Park’s fate still hanging in balance after Hong Kong lawmakers fail to vote on HK$5.4 billion bailout
- Lawmakers are expected to decide on Tuesday whether to support the controversial bailout for the struggling 43-year-old theme park
- Livelihoods of 2,000 full-time workers and another 2,000 part-timers as well as the welfare of 7,500 animals at risk
Topic | Ocean Park
Without the rescue package Ocean Park will have to close down. Photo: Winson Wong