Hong Kong’s gross domestic product contracted 8.9 per cent year on year in the first quarter. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: government investment critical to restore public confidence during pandemic, leading economist says

  • The current one-off handouts will not solve larger challenges such as job creation, according to Lawrence Lau
  • Government should accelerate projects already in the pipeline, such as building a third runway at the airport
Holly Chik
Updated: 6:53pm, 18 May, 2020

