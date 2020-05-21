Ocean Park was in financial strife even before the coronavirus crisis hit and forced its temporary closure from late January. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Ocean Park: Hong Kong commerce chief vows to review how resort is operated, in eleventh-hour plea to lawmakers to support bailout

  • Legislative Council’s Finance Committee to vote on the HK$5.4 billion rescue package on Friday
  • Scepticism rife among legislators over the proposed deal which government says will save attraction from going bust
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 5:51pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ocean Park was in financial strife even before the coronavirus crisis hit and forced its temporary closure from late January. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE