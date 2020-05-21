The gap between the retail and import prices of fuel has doubled over the last seven years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Consumer Council calls for review of city’s motor-fuel market

  • Study conducted by watchdog finds gap between retail and import prices of fuel has doubled over past seven years
  • Its chief executive Gilly Wong has urged the government to increase transparency so authorities can investigate the pricing mechanism
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 10:38pm, 21 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The gap between the retail and import prices of fuel has doubled over the last seven years. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE