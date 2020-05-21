The gap between the retail and import prices of fuel has doubled over the last seven years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Consumer Council calls for review of city’s motor-fuel market
- Study conducted by watchdog finds gap between retail and import prices of fuel has doubled over past seven years
- Its chief executive Gilly Wong has urged the government to increase transparency so authorities can investigate the pricing mechanism
Topic | Hong Kong economy
