Hong Kong should form ‘travel bubbles’ with neighbours that have pandemic under control, tourism board chief says

  • Creating links with nations such as South Korea, Thailand and even mainland China could bring visitors back to city, according to Dane Cheng
  • Australia and New Zealand are already discussing such an arrangement, while Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have opened their borders to one another
Denise Tsang
Updated: 6:28pm, 22 May, 2020

Hong Kong has seen its tourism industry collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: May Tse
