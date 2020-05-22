Hong Kong has seen its tourism industry collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong should form ‘travel bubbles’ with neighbours that have pandemic under control, tourism board chief says
- Creating links with nations such as South Korea, Thailand and even mainland China could bring visitors back to city, according to Dane Cheng
- Australia and New Zealand are already discussing such an arrangement, while Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have opened their borders to one another
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong has seen its tourism industry collapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: May Tse