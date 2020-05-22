The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 5.56 per cent on Friday on the back of uncertainties created by the proposed national security law. Phot: AP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Two Sessions 2020: national security law adds fresh risks to Hong Kong’s status as business hub, commerce chambers warn

  • City could lose trade privileges with US if proposed legislation inflames tensions between Beijing and Washington, American lobby group says
  • Other foreign business chambers call on administration to clearly spell out how city’s independence will be preserved if legislation is enacted
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 9:37pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped 5.56 per cent on Friday on the back of uncertainties created by the proposed national security law. Phot: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE