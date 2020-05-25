Hong Kong trade is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, according to the government. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s trade declines in April, but drop-off eases slightly

  • Exports fall 3.7 per cent and imports tumble 6.7 per cent against a year ago, latest figures show
  • City is reeling from double blow of pandemic and continuing anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 5:19pm, 25 May, 2020

