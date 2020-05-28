The future of Hong Kong’s economic relations with the US is deeply uncertain after the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s declaration on the city’s autonomy. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong IT sector braces for potential loss of city’s special trading status with US
- Industry figures fear the worst if US imposes trade tariffs, technology transfer restrictions and other policy changes
- Washington no longer considers Hong Kong an autonomous part of China, threatening its preferential economic treatment of the city
Topic | US Politics
The future of Hong Kong’s economic relations with the US is deeply uncertain after the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s declaration on the city’s autonomy. Photo: K.Y. Cheng