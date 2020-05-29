Ocean Park will be able to stay afloat for another 12 months. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s troubled Ocean Park saved as lawmakers approve HK$5.4 billion relief fund

  • After hours of debate, 32 legislators support lifeline for the home-grown theme park in Aberdeen amid threats of possible liquidation in June
  • Attraction has been closed since January 26, shortly after the city confirmed its first coronavirus cases
Kanis Leung
Updated: 6:21pm, 29 May, 2020

Ocean Park will be able to stay afloat for another 12 months. Photo: May Tse
