Hong Kong’s biggest industries are preparing for the possibility of American sanctions. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s flagship industries including finance to suffer first from United States sanctions threat, minister warns

  • Commerce chief Edward Yau warns Washington against ‘economic suppression of Hong Kong’, saying professional services are particularly vulnerable
  • Washington has moved towards potential downgrade of city’s special status amid national security law row with Beijing
Holly Chik
Updated: 6:40pm, 29 May, 2020

