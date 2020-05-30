A staff member at a Red MR karaoke lounge in Causeway Bay disinfects a table in preparation for reopening in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong karaoke venues reopen, but they’re not on song yet

  • Venues must still follow preventive measures to curb spread of Covid-19, and operators say patrons are unaware they have reopened
  • But they expect more Hongkongers to show up as city has recorded no new locally transmitted cases since May 14
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
SCMP
Danny Lee and Danny Mok

Updated: 12:32am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A staff member at a Red MR karaoke lounge in Causeway Bay disinfects a table in preparation for reopening in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE