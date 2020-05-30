Hong Kong International Airport will soon be back in business for transit passengers. Photo: Roy Issa
Coronavirus: transit through Hong Kong airport to and from mainland China not allowed in first phase of opening up
- Airlines told of restrictions in meeting with Hong Kong government officials earlier this week
- Government announced earlier that transiting would be allowed at the airport starting from June
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong International Airport will soon be back in business for transit passengers. Photo: Roy Issa